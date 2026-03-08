Bogdan Trineyev News: Three-point effort for Hershey

Trineyev scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 5-4 loss to Providence on Sunday.

Trineyev had hit a rough patch recently, picking up just two assists over his previous 10 games before Sunday's breakout. The 24-year-old forward is now at 11 goals, 28 points and 96 shots on net over 47 appearances. Trineyev's production is a career high in his third AHL campaign, but he hasn't done enough to be a consistent call-up option to the NHL.