Bogdan Trineyev News: Three-point effort Sunday

Trineyev scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 5-4 overtime win over Rochester on Sunday.

He snapped a three-game skid with the effort. Trineyev's third full AHL campaign was pretty successful with 17 goals, 45 points and a plus-10 rating over 62 appearances. He also got into his first two NHL games this year. He'll look to help Hershey go on a playoff run in the coming weeks.