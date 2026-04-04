Bogdan Trineyev headshot

Bogdan Trineyev News: Two of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 6:18pm

Trineyev scored twice and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 8-1 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Trineyev has earned five goals and 11 assists over his last 11 outings. The 24-year-old's late surge is encouraging after some midseason struggles. He's at career highs with 15 goals, 41 points and 128 shots on net despite playing in just 57 games so far, five fewer than in the 2024-25 regular season.

Bogdan Trineyev
Washington Capitals
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