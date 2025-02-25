Fantasy Hockey
Bokondji Imama headshot

Bokondji Imama Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Imama (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Penguins activated Bryan Rust (lower body/illness) from the IR list in a corresponding move. Imama will miss his fourth straight game against Philadelphia on Tuesday, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. He hasn't earned a point in six NHL outings this season while posting two shots on goal, 11 hits and seven PIM.

