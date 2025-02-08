Fantasy Hockey
Bokondji Imama headshot

Bokondji Imama Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Imama (upper body) won't play against the Flyers on Saturday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Imama will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers. With Imama and Bryan Rust (lower body) joining Sidney Crosby (upper body) and Evgeni Malkin (lower body) on the sidelines, Matt Nieto and Vasily Ponomarev will be in Saturday's lineup.

