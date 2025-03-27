Bokondji Imama Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Imama (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Sabres.

Imama joins Thomas Novak (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (upper body) as injured Pittsburgh forwards, forcing the team to deploy seven defensemen. Imama's absence is not a noticeable one for fantasy, as he has filled a bottom-six role for much of his time with the big club. His next chance to play is Sunday versus the Senators.