Bokondji Imama News: Available versus Flyers

Imama (upper body) will be in contention to face Philadelphia on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Imama has been sidelined for the Penguins' last four games due to his upper-body issue. With Michael Bunting (abdomen) out of the lineup, the 28-year-old Imama should slot into a bottom-six role, though head coach Mike Sullivan did leave open the possibility of calling a player up from the minors.