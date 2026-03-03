Boone Jenner headshot

Boone Jenner Injury: Absent from Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Jenner (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice during warmups ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Predators, indicating he will miss the contest, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

No reports were released from the team or head coach Rick Bowness about Jenner dealing with an injury or illness, so he could just be out of the lineup for a maintenance day. The captain has compiled eight goals, 19 assists, 94 shots on net, 98 hits and 45 blocked shots across 45 games this season. His status will be closely monitored ahead of the team's matchup with Florida on Thursday.

Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets
