Boone Jenner headshot

Boone Jenner Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Jenner missed Tuesday's game versus the Predators due to a lower-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Jenner's injury wasn't revealed before the game. The 32-year-old is considered day-to-day with the issue, which suggests it won't be a long-term concern for him. Kent Johnson replaced him in the lineup, but someone else could exit once Jenner is cleared to play again.

Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boone Jenner See More
