Boone Jenner Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury
Jenner missed Tuesday's game versus the Predators due to a lower-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jenner's injury wasn't revealed before the game. The 32-year-old is considered day-to-day with the issue, which suggests it won't be a long-term concern for him. Kent Johnson replaced him in the lineup, but someone else could exit once Jenner is cleared to play again.
