Boone Jenner News: Five-game, eight-point streak

Jenner put up two assists in an 8-4 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Jenner's two assists gave him eight points (five goals, three assists) on a five-game point streak, but his his four-game goal streak ended. He has impressed in 17 games since his return from injury. Jenner has five goals, 12 assists, 44 shots and 32 hits, and he's winning face-offs at his usual excellent pace (54.1).