Boone Jenner News: Lights lamp Saturday

Jenner scored a goal, had two PIM and added three shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Jenner's goal was a quick response to Ridly Greig's opening tally for the Senators, as Jenner tied the game at one piece just 31 seconds after the opening goal. The 31-year-old winger has five goals, 15 points and 44 shots on net in 16 games this season. Jenner has five points in his last four games and should be a steady contributor to the offense down the stretch for the Blue Jackets as they look to claim the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. He should be available in most fantasy leagues and should be rostered in deeper formats.