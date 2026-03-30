Boone Jenner headshot

Boone Jenner News: Lights lamp Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Jenner scored a goal on five shots, added four PIM and logged four hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Jenner opened the scoring at 6:17 of the first period. The 32-year-old has earned two goals and three helpers over his last seven contests, and that production has helped him get back into a top-six role. For the season, the veteran forward has 11 goals, 34 points, 114 shots on net, 128 hits, 53 blocked shots and 42 PIM over 59 appearances, production roughly in line with what he's done in previous (mostly healthy) campaigns.

Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets
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