Boone Jenner News: Nets shortie Monday

Jenner scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Jenner has scored in each of his last two games, so it looks like he's got his timing back after a lengthy absence due to a shoulder injury. The 31-year-old was playing at center, but he moved to the wing Monday, while Sean Monahan and Adam Fantilli centered the Blue Jackets' first two lines. Jenner has contributed 11 points, 35 shots on net and 28 hits over 14 appearances, so he could give fantasy managers a boost with offense and physicality.