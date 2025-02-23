Boone Jenner News: Notches assist in season debut

Jenner logged an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Jenner's season debut following shoulder surgery he underwent in October following an injury in practice just before the start of the season. The 31-year-old offers a bit of grit and support scoring, and he should be a top-six fixture the rest of the way. He earned no fewer than 35 points in any of the previous three seasons despite missing at least 14 games in each of those campaigns, though the emergence of numerous younger forwards this year will take the pressure off of Jenner to produce.