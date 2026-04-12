Boone Jenner headshot

Boone Jenner News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Jenner scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets needed this win, and Jenner set the tone with a goal just 1:13 into the game. The 32-year-old has been limited to a depth role at times this year, but he's produced seven points over his last 13 contests. For the season, he's at 12 goals, 36 points, 127 shots on net, 145 hits, 63 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 65 appearances, production mostly in line with his usual totals. He hasn't had a fully healthy season since 2019-20.

Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boone Jenner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boone Jenner See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
23 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago