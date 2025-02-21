Fantasy Hockey
Boone Jenner headshot

Boone Jenner News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 10:20am

Jenner (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

Jenner has yet to see any action this season, as he underwent shoulder surgery before the start of the 2024-25 campaign. The 31-year-old is expected to line up on the second line alongside Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger, as well as see second power-play time. Jenner had 22 goals, 13 assists, 119 hits and 74 blocked shots across 58 regular-season games in 2023-24.

Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets
