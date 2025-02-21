Boone Jenner News: Ready to rock
Jenner (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
Jenner has yet to see any action this season, as he underwent shoulder surgery before the start of the 2024-25 campaign. The 31-year-old is expected to line up on the second line alongside Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger, as well as see second power-play time. Jenner had 22 goals, 13 assists, 119 hits and 74 blocked shots across 58 regular-season games in 2023-24.
