Boone Jenner News: Returns to lineup Thursday
Jenner (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Florida, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Jenner sat out Tuesday's clash versus Nashville with the injury. The 32-year-old has eight goals, 19 helpers, 98 hits and 94 shots on goal in 45 games this season. Danton Heinen could be the odd-man out, with Jenner's return.
