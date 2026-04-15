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Boone Jenner News: Scores lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Jenner scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Jenner has three points over his last three games, his longest streak since he got on the scoresheet in four straight contests from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. The 32-year-old had another steady campaign with 13 goals, 25 assists, 132 shots on net, 147 hits, 66 blocked shots and 44 PIM across 67 appearances. He is poised to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer if he doesn't reach an extension with the Blue Jackets.

Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets
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