Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Boone Jenner headshot

Boone Jenner News: Three-game, five-assist streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Jenner put up three assists Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He also fired seven shots. Jenner is on a three-game, five-assist scoring streak in the three games he has played this season. He's never been a prolific scorer, but he's certainly been an opportunistic one. And that's exactly what he's doing right now. Check your wire to see if Jenner is languishing there. He's fresh and will help your stretch run.

Boone Jenner
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now