Boone Jenner News: Three-game, five-assist streak

Jenner put up three assists Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He also fired seven shots. Jenner is on a three-game, five-assist scoring streak in the three games he has played this season. He's never been a prolific scorer, but he's certainly been an opportunistic one. And that's exactly what he's doing right now. Check your wire to see if Jenner is languishing there. He's fresh and will help your stretch run.