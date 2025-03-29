Boone Jenner News: Three points in win

Jenner scored two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist while also adding six shots and two hits in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.

Jenner extended his scoring streak to three games, tallying four goals over that stretch, and the 31-year-old is finding a groove in the latter stages of the campaign. Those are his lone four goals of the season, however, and the 31-year-old doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside despite his top-six role, although it's undeniable that he's doing his best to produce. Limited to only 15 games this season due to a shoulder injury that delayed his debut until after the 4 Nations break, Jenner has recorded 14 points (four goals, 10 helpers) in that span.