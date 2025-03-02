Boone Jenner News: Two helpers against Wings

Jenner picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

The veteran center has made an immediate impact since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him the first 56 games of the season. In four appearances since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jenner has racked up seven helpers while adding nine shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He's also won 33 of 64 faceoffs (51.5 percent).