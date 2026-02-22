Boris Katchouk News: Back down with Iowa
Katchouk has been reassigned to AHL Iowa by the Wild, the team announced Sunday.
Katchouk was brought up to help the Wild fill out practice while they await the return of all of the players from Milan. With everyone on their way back, the 27-year-old has been returned to AHL Iowa. Since being acquired by the Wild in a minor-league trade in late December from the Lightning, he has recorded one goal and one assist in five games with Iowa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boris Katchouk See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights150 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic DivisionSeptember 9, 2024
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Four Weeks LeftMarch 19, 2023
-
General NHL Article
NHL Trade Deadline: Winners & LosersMarch 22, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boris Katchouk See More