Boris Katchouk News: Back down with Iowa

Katchouk has been reassigned to AHL Iowa by the Wild, the team announced Sunday.

Katchouk was brought up to help the Wild fill out practice while they await the return of all of the players from Milan. With everyone on their way back, the 27-year-old has been returned to AHL Iowa. Since being acquired by the Wild in a minor-league trade in late December from the Lightning, he has recorded one goal and one assist in five games with Iowa.

Boris Katchouk
Minnesota Wild
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boris Katchouk See More
