Boris Katchouk headshot

Boris Katchouk News: Big game for Phantoms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Katchouk scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Lehigh Valley's 4-2 win over Hershey on Saturday.

Katchouk has played for three organizations this season, but he's found his most success with Lehigh Valley. He's earned nine points in 10 games for the Phantoms since he was flipped from the Wild organization. Overall, the veteran winger has 22 points over 40 AHL appearances this season.

Boris Katchouk
Philadelphia Flyers
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