Boris Katchouk headshot

Boris Katchouk News: Joining new organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Katchouk was dealt from the Wild to the Flyers on Sunday in exchange for Roman Schmidt.

Katchouk played in three games for the Lightning earlier this season before being traded to the Wild in late December. The 2016 second-round pick has posted a total of five goals and 13 points over 29 games between AHL Syracuse and Iowa in 2025-26. The 27-year-old winger will now link up with AHL Lehigh Valley.

Boris Katchouk
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
