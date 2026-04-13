Boston Buckberger headshot

Boston Buckberger News: Signs first pro contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Buckberger signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Monday.

Buckberger, a left-shot defenseman, recently completed his third season with the University of Denver, providing 10 goals, 18 assists and a stellar plus-31 rating across 42 games. The 22-year-old's entry-level deal will begin next season. He will likely spend most, if not all, of 2026-27 honing his craft with AHL Cleveland.

Boston Buckberger
Columbus Blue Jackets
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