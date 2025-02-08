Bowen Byram News: Another two-point game Saturday

Byram scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Byram has two goals and four assists over his last five contests. The defenseman is up to seven goals, 29 points, 66 shots on net, 57 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 54 appearances. He's matched his career high in points he set across 73 games last season, and a strong close to the campaign could see him end up above the 40-point mark.