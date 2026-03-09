Bowen Byram News: Distributes three assists

Byram logged three assists, seven shots on goal and 12 PIM in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.

One of his helpers came on the power play. Byram isn't typically one to mix things up, but he got into it as part of a first-period fracas featuring multiple fights and other dust-ups. On offense, Byram has 10 assists over his last 12 outings. He's at 35 points -- three shy of his career-best total from last year -- while adding 87 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 35 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 64 appearances.