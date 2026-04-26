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Bowen Byram News: Goal streak at three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Byram produced a goal and an assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

It was the second straight two-point performance for Byram, and the third straight game in which he's found the back of the net. The 24-year-old blueliner has caught fire at the right time for Buffalo, and he'll look to stay locked in as his team attempts to advance to the second round with a win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Bowen Byram
Buffalo Sabres
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