Bowen Byram News: Lends helper in win

Byram produced an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Byram has managed a paltry one goal and two assists over 12 contests in January. He's maintained a top-four role throughout the the month despite the lackluster offense. The 23-year-old blueliner is now at five goals, 19 assists, 60 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 50 hits and a plus-7 rating over 50 appearances.