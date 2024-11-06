Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bowen Byram headshot

Bowen Byram News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Byram scored two goals including the game-winner in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Ottawa.

The blueliner gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead just 17 seconds into the second period, then potted his second tally of the night only 21 seconds into the third. It's the second multipoint performance in three games for Byram, and through 13 contests on the season he's collected three goals and eight points.

Bowen Byram
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now