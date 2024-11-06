Bowen Byram News: Lights lamp twice in win

Byram scored two goals including the game-winner in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Ottawa.

The blueliner gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead just 17 seconds into the second period, then potted his second tally of the night only 21 seconds into the third. It's the second multipoint performance in three games for Byram, and through 13 contests on the season he's collected three goals and eight points.