Bowen Byram News: Pots goal in Game 2 loss
Byram scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 2.
Byram ended a four-game point drought with the tally. He also has six shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating over two playoff contests so far. This is his third time in the postseason -- he logged 12 assists over 27 games across his previous two runs, which included being a Stanley Cup champion with the Avalanche in 2022. Byram had a career year this regular season with 11 goals and 42 points over 82 outings, and he has more playoff experience than many of his Sabres teammates, which could be valuable for this run.
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