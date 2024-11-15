Bowen Byram News: Provides assist in victory

Byram chipped in an even-strength helper in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Byram helped facilitate Alex Tuch's game-tying goal in the third period. Byram offered two shots, one hit, one takeaway and a plus-2 rating in 27:35 of ice time. The left-shot blueliner is on a roll in November after a slow start to the season in October -- the British Columbia native has generated seven points (two goals) in as many games in the second month of the campaign. Byram has delivered three goals, eight helpers, and a plus-9 rating across 17 contests.