Bowen Byram News: Provides power-play assist

Byram notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Byram ended a five-game point drought when he helped out on Owen Power's first-period tally. For the season, Byram has five goals, 18 helpers, 55 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 46 hits and a plus-4 rating over 45 appearances. He continues to play alongside Rasmus Dahlin on the top pairing.