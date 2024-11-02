Bowen Byram News: Registers two apples in loss

Byram registered two even-strength assists in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Byram recorded a pair of secondary helpers in the third period of Buffalo's comeback attempt versus New York. The left-shot blueliner offered three shots, one hit, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 21:49 of ice time. It was the second time this season Byram has produced a multi-point effort, and through 11 games, the 23-year-old is up to one goal, five assists and an even plus-minus rating.