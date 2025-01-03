Bowen Byram News: Scores against former team

Byram scored a goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

This was Byram's first game back in Denver since he was traded to the Sabres on March 6, 2024. The defenseman has a pair of points over two contests against his former team. He's on a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists) and now has five tallies, 22 points, 46 shots on net, 40 hits, and 59 blocked shots through 39 outings this season. Byram should continue to see top-four minutes.