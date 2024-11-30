Bowen Byram News: Scores in overtime loss

Byram scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Byram has bounced back from a three-game slump, collecting a goal and two helpers over his last three outings. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't gotten a large share of power-play time, but he's playing big minutes overall, averaging 22:36 per game over 23 contests. He's posted 14 points, 26 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 23 games this season.