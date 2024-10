Byram scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Byram hasn't found consistent offense this season, though he remains on the Sabres' second pairing. The blueliner has a goal, three assists, eight shots on net, eight hits and 11 blocked shots over nine appearances. Byram's power-play time has dropped in recent games, and that will likely make it tough for him to elevate his offense.