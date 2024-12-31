Bowen Byram News: Supplies assist in loss

Byram logged an assist, three hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Byram has a helper in three straight contests for the second time in December. The 23-year-old defenseman had the secondary assist on Jason Zucker's goal in the second period. Byram continues to show plenty of talent in a top-four role this season. He's at 21 points, 45 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 39 hits and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances. He's on pace to exceed the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.