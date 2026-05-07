Bowen Byram News: Tallies on power play

Byram scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Byram has provided quality offense from the blue line this postseason with four goals, two assists and 17 shots on net over seven games. This was his first power-play point of the postseason. The defenseman also has six blocked shots, five hits and a plus-7 rating. He's a lock to see top-four minutes heading into Game 2.