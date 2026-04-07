Bowen Byram News: Two helpers in Monday's win
Byram picked up two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
The 24-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Alex Tuch in the first period and Jason Zucker in the second, the latter proving to be the game-winner. It was Byram's first multi-point effort since March 8, as he puts the finishing touches on a career-best regular season that's seen him produce 11 goals and 41 points in 78 contests with 106 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 50 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-11 rating.
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