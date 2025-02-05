Bowen Byram News: Two-point effort in win

Byram produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old blueliner opened the scoring midway through the first period by ripping the puck past Elvis Merzlikins from the slot after a deflected shot bounced right to him. It was Byram's first multi-point performance since Nov. 23, but he's been a steady contributor for the Sabres and is headed for a career-best campaign with six goals and 27 points through 53 appearances.