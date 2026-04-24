Bowen Byram News: Two-point effort in win Thursday
Byram produced a goal and an assist Thursday during the Sabres' 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The 24-year-old blueliner got Buffalo on the board midway through the second period before helping to set up Alex Tuch's game-winner early in the third. Byram delivered a career-high 11 goals and 42 points over 82 games during the regular season, and he's stepped up his output to begin the playoffs with two goals and three points in three contests.
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