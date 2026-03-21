Brad Lambert News: First multi-pointer of career
Lambert scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.
The marker was a goal scorer's snipe. Lambert collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and bulled his way to the high slot where he wired a wrist shot past Arturs Silovs. The goal pushed the Pens up 4-3 near the midpoint of the third period. It was Lambert's second career goal and first multi-point game. He has four points, including three assists, in his last four games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 12 contests this season.
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