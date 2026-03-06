Brad Lambert News: Recalled by Winnipeg
Lambert was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Friday.
The Jets traded several of their contributors ahead of Friday's deadline, so Lambert will rejoin the NHL club for the first time since mid-November. He's made 34 appearances with Manitoba this year, generating six goals, seven assists, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Lambert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Lambert See More