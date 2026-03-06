Brad Lambert headshot

Brad Lambert News: Recalled by Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Lambert was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Friday.

The Jets traded several of their contributors ahead of Friday's deadline, so Lambert will rejoin the NHL club for the first time since mid-November. He's made 34 appearances with Manitoba this year, generating six goals, seven assists, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating.

Brad Lambert
Winnipeg Jets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Lambert See More
