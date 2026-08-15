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Brad Marchand Injury: Availability for start of season in doubt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Marchand (lower body) had offseason surgery and could be unavailable for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now on Saturday.

Marchand sat out the final 19 games of the 2025-26 regular season due to what is believed to be a hip and sports hernia injury. He had 27 goals and 54 points in 52 appearances before ending the year on long-term injured reserve. With Marchand's availability unclear, Sandis Vilmanis, Cole Schwindt, Cole Reinhardt and Sam Lafferty could be in the mix for a roster spot with the Panthers out of training camp.

Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
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