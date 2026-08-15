Brad Marchand Injury: Availability for start of season in doubt

Marchand (lower body) had offseason surgery and could be unavailable for the start of the 2026-27 campaign, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now on Saturday.

Marchand sat out the final 19 games of the 2025-26 regular season due to what is believed to be a hip and sports hernia injury. He had 27 goals and 54 points in 52 appearances before ending the year on long-term injured reserve. With Marchand's availability unclear, Sandis Vilmanis, Cole Schwindt, Cole Reinhardt and Sam Lafferty could be in the mix for a roster spot with the Panthers out of training camp.