Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand Injury: Considered week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Marchand (lower body) is expected to be out for weeks due to a lingering injury, George Richards of NHL.com reports Monday.

Marchand may need surgery to address the issue, which is something he has been playing through for a couple of months. Even if he doesn't need a procedure, Marchand's absence is likely to be for an extended period. He has amassed 27 goals, 54 points and 138 shots on net across 52 appearances this season.

Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Marchand
