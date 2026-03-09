Brad Marchand Injury: Considered week-to-week
Marchand (lower body) is expected to be out for weeks due to a lingering injury, George Richards of NHL.com reports Monday.
Marchand may need surgery to address the issue, which is something he has been playing through for a couple of months. Even if he doesn't need a procedure, Marchand's absence is likely to be for an extended period. He has amassed 27 goals, 54 points and 138 shots on net across 52 appearances this season.
