Brad Marchand Injury: Listed on injured reserve
Marchand landed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Marchand has missed the last three games and is not expected to be back in the lineup anytime soon. Considering the Panthers are all but eliminated from postseason contention, it would not be surprising to see Marchand shut down for the remainder of the year after multiple deep playoff runs and injuries along the way.
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