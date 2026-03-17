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Brad Marchand Injury: Listed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Marchand landed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Marchand has missed the last three games and is not expected to be back in the lineup anytime soon. Considering the Panthers are all but eliminated from postseason contention, it would not be surprising to see Marchand shut down for the remainder of the year after multiple deep playoff runs and injuries along the way.

Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
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