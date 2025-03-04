Brad Marchand Injury: Set to miss time

Marchand (upper body) was deemed week-to-week by head coach Joe Sacco on Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Marchand missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Wild after getting injured Saturday against the Penguins. The 36-year-old's looming absence doesn't bode well for a Boston club that currently sits two points out of a playoff spot. While he's sidelined, Georgi Merkulov could receive an extended look in the top six, and Cole Koepke may see extra minutes. Over 61 games this season, Marchand has accounted for 21 goals, 47 points and a minus-8 rating.