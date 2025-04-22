Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Adds assist in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Marchand logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Marchand set up the first of Nate Schmidt's two goals in the contest. The 36-year-old Marchand had four points over 10 regular-season outings with the Panthers after he recovered from an upper-body injury he sustained near the end of his tenure with the Bruins. The winger won't be leaned on to be a leader on offense, but he should be capable of providing depth scoring while playing in all situations during the postseason.

Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now