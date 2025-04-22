Brad Marchand News: Adds assist in Game 1 win
Marchand logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.
Marchand set up the first of Nate Schmidt's two goals in the contest. The 36-year-old Marchand had four points over 10 regular-season outings with the Panthers after he recovered from an upper-body injury he sustained near the end of his tenure with the Bruins. The winger won't be leaned on to be a leader on offense, but he should be capable of providing depth scoring while playing in all situations during the postseason.
