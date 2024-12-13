Fantasy Hockey
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Converts penalty shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Marchand scored on a penalty shot, fired three shots on goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Brandon Montour covered a loose puck in the Kraken's crease, resulting in the penalty shot being awarded to the Bruins. Marchand converted, but that free chance was the only one of the team's 34 shots that got past Philipp Grubauer. The 36-year-old Marchand is rolling with four goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. Overall, he has 12 tallies, 23 points, 89 shots on net, 30 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 31 appearances.

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
