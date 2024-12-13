Brad Marchand News: Converts penalty shot

Marchand scored on a penalty shot, fired three shots on goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Brandon Montour covered a loose puck in the Kraken's crease, resulting in the penalty shot being awarded to the Bruins. Marchand converted, but that free chance was the only one of the team's 34 shots that got past Philipp Grubauer. The 36-year-old Marchand is rolling with four goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. Overall, he has 12 tallies, 23 points, 89 shots on net, 30 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 31 appearances.